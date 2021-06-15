Nigeria can be blessing to Africa but its cratering economy may become the continent’s biggest threat
... One in three Nigerians are unemployed, youths are restless ... Rampant insecurity is grinding economic activity to a halt
If there was ever a time Nigeria could have taken off, it was in 1999. Democracy had been restored, with its economy reopening after decades of mismanagement and plunder under military dictatorships, reports Bloomberg. Tomi Davies, a systems analyst, was one of thousands of Nigerians who came home to help rebuild the country. After a…
