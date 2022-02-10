Stock market rises further by 0.27%

Nigeria’s equities market furthered its gain on Thursday by 0.27percent as investors continued their bargain hunting across key sectors.

The market’s key performance indicator – The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) increased from preceding day low of 47,157.23 points to 47,286.34 points.

Also, the value of listed stocks on the Exchange increased by N69billion, from N25.411trillion to N25.480trillion. The market’s year-to-date (ytd) positive return increased to 10.70percent.

Guinness Nigeria Plc led the top gainers league after its share price moved up from N50 to N55, adding N5 or 10 percent. Also, TotalEnergies rose from N241 to N264.90, up by N23.90 or 9.92percent. UPDC rose from N1.01 to N1.11, up by 10kobo or 9.90percent.

Chams, Transcorp, Access Bank, UBA and Flour Mills were actively traded stocks on the Nigerian

Bourse. In 4,294 deals, investors exchanged 198,115,122 shares valued at N3..405billion.