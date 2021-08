The buy-side activity level on Nigerian Exchange strengthened further on Tuesday August 3 as investors continued to bargain hunt across sectors. Investors in equities gained about N163billion at the close of trading – thanks to investors who raised bet on shares of Airtel Africa Plc, making the stock to rally most on the Bourse, from…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login