In the trading week ended Friday July 30, the cumulative value of stocks listed on the Nigeria Bourse decreased by N64billion as more investors chose to take profit on some counters following preceding week’s gains. The record negative close was largely driven by sell-offs in mid-cap names amid mixed result. Some investors reacted to the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login