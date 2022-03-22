Oando, Champion Breweries, others dip as market furthers south

Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday recorded its second negative close into the week amid dearth of block buy-side transactions to elevate activity level. Investors booked about N52billion loss at the close of trading session on the Bourse.

Oando Plc led the top decliners after its share price decreased from N5.04 to N4.70, losing 34kobo or 6.75percent; followed by Champion Breweries Plc which decreased from N2.05 to N1.87; losing 18kobo or 8.78percent; and Axa Mansard Insurance Plc which decreased from N2.30 to N2.15, shedding 15kobo or 6.52percent.

On the advancers list, UACN led others after its share price rose from N11.60 to N12.15, adding 55kobo or 4.74percent, followed by FCMB Group Plc which rose from N3.40 to N3.67, adding 27kobo or 7.94percent; and NPF Microfinance Bank Plc which advanced from N2.31 to N2.53, up by 22kobo or 9.52percent.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) the equities market’s benchmark performance indicator –All Share Index (ASI) which stood at a high of 47,251.93 points on Monday March 21, decreased by 0.20 percent to 47,156.56 points. The market’s record positive return year-to-date (YtD) also decreased to 10.39percent.

Also, the value of stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange decreased by N52billion, from preceding day’s high of N25.466 trillion to N25.414trillion.

In 4,616 deals, investors exchanged 303,480,647 units valued at N3.902billion. Access Bank, UBA, Fidelity Bank, GTCO and Zenith Bank were actively traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange.