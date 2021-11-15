Nigeria’s stock market opens week on a negative note

Nigeria’s equities market opened a new trading week in red (-0.05percent), despite improved buy-side activities on the Bourse.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc led the losers (-8.70 percent) while Cutix Plc moved up most (+9.89percent). Cumulatively, investors lost about N12billion at the close of trading.

In 4,239 deals, investors exchanged 293,429,620 units valued at N4.289billion.

Though, this month, the market has risen by 2.83percent. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) decreased to 43,230.34 points while the value of listed stocks dropped to N22.560trillion from preceding day’s highs of 43,253.01 points and N22.572 trillion respectively.

“Trades in the banking space continue to dominate activity charts, as investors scramble for FBNH ahead of its 9M’21 earnings result, while broader market traded quiet”, Lagos-based Vetiva Securities analysts said.

They noted further that Monday’s trading pattern will filter into Tuesday’s session “amid weak market sentiment.”

The market’s positive year-to-date (Ytd) return lowered to +7.35percent at the close of trading.