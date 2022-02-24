Nigeria stock market gains N35bn

At the close of trading session on Thursday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (ASI) inreased by 0.14percent, from preceding day’s low of 47,207.27 points to 47,272.04 points as investors re-entered the market hunting for value stocks.

Etranzact led the gainers league after its share price moved up from N2.20 to N2.42, up 0.22 percent or 10percent. It was by Learn Africa which rose from N2.42 to N2.66, adding 0.24kobo or 9.92 percent.

Also, SCOA rose from N2.58 to N2.83, up by 0.25kobo or 9.69 percent. Royal Exchange increased from N1.04 to N1.14, up by 0.10kobo or 9.62 percent while RT BrisCoe rose from 79kobo to 86kobo, up 0.07kobo or 8.86percent.

The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased to 10.66 percent. The value of listed stocks on the Nigerian Exchange increased from N25.442billion to N25.477trillion, up by N35billion.

In 5,383 deals, investors exchanged 340,671,295 shares valued at N3.857billion. Custodian Investment, Sterling Bank, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank and United Capital were most traded stocks on the Nigerian Exchange.