Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has released the digital-only version of the 2021 edition of its annual Factbook (X-Factbook) after 41 years in print. The digital X-Factbook, available for purchase at https://xfactbook.ngxgroup.com, presents a completely new way for users to conveniently access comprehensive and diverse information on the Nigerian capital market. X-Factbook is a compendium of…

