NGX says committed to solving national problems through capital market initiatives

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Temi Popoola says the Exchange is committed to championing solutions to Nigeria’s Agricultural deficits through capital market initiatives.

During a special remark at the ongoing 26th Annual Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers’ conference themed “Capital Market and Agricultural Development in Nigeria: Issues and the Way Forward”,

Popoola had noted that the Nigerian capital market has a critical role to play in supporting Nigeria’s efforts to attain food security. “The solutions to our numerous problems facing the country lies within the capital market. Either looking at the challenges in Housing, student loans and in a sector like Agriculture, the capital market remains the viable tool government of nations use in solving such problems. This, therefore, brings a shared responsibility and need to address challenges facing the agriculture sector”.

“Our mission continues to provide investors and businesses with a reliable, efficient and adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and access capital. The Exchange remains a veritable platform for all sectors, including the Agricultural sector, to raise the necessary capital to support the growth of the Nigerian economy. NGX is the home to some of Nigeria’s largest and most impactful agricultural and agro-allied companies and we remain well positioned to support the sector’s growth,” he added.

“At the Exchange, we have the responsibility of ensuring the pieces come together. NGX, which is built on several years and decades of work, is equipped to drive solutions with its various asset classes. We are expending a lot of time and energy on innovation and technology,” he added.