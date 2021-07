At the just concluded meeting of the Nigerian Council of Registered Brokers (NCRIB), which was held on Tuesday, July 6, President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Bola Onigbogi endorsed Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA) describing both companies as progressive with their array of product offerings and promise…

