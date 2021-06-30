NEM Insurance PAT rises to N5.08bn in 2020

NEM Insurance Plc group’s Profit After Tax (PAT) has risen to N5.08 billion in the 2020 financial year, as against N2.4 billion recorded in 2019, an increase of 112 percent.

From the profit, the company has rewarded its shareholders with 9 kobo dividend per every 50 kobo shares held in the company.

Fidelis Ayebae, chairman Board of Directors, made the disclosure at the Company’s 51st Annual General Meeting held in Lagos.

Ayebae said the firm reported a gross claim of N8.4 billion for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2020, an increase of 15 per cent against N7.3 billion achieved in 2019, while the net claims expenses of N6.05 billion was incurred during the review period compared with N3.9 billion posted in the comparative period of 2019.

Ayebae noted that #EndSARS protests led to an increase in claim applications owing to the vandalisation of properties across various locations.

He added that the company posted a gross premium of N22 billion as against N19.8 billion achieved in the preceding year 2019, an increase of 12 percent.

The net premium earned during the period under review was N15.8 billion and 25 per cent increase over the preceding period of 2019 which recorded N12.6 billion.

“Though the interest rate in commercial paper crashed, the company’s management was proactive enough to take the advantage of other investment opportunities to generate an income on investment of N1.004 billion against the previous income on investment of N878.2 million in 2019,” he said.

The chairman commended the company for an outstanding performance in the year under review in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation rate and exchange rate, among others in the economy.

Speaking on the 2021 business outlook, Ayebae assured the shareholders that the company remains well positioned for enhanced performance.

“The company has adopted policies which are prudent at this time to grow its market share by leveraging extensively on its robust technology infrastructure and maintain a healthy balance sheet,” he said.

Tope Smart, group managing director of the Company said despite the difficult terrain of 2020, the company showed resilience and was able to post impressive results.

On the recapitalisation of the sector, Smart said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) divided the exercise into two phases.

“With regards to the issue of recapitalisation, NAICOM having looked at the impact of the COVID-19 on the recapitalisation of the insurance industry decided to break the exercise into two phases.

“Insurance companies were required to meet up with 50 per cent of their required capital by Dec. 31 2020, while full compliance was scheduled to be attained by Sept 30.

“We met the first phase by capitalising our share premium and part of our retained earnings to bring our paid-up capital to N5.02 billion.

“This was achieved through the issuance of bonus shares to all existing shareholders as at middle of December.

“Suffice to say that the recapitalisation exercise has now been suspended as a result of the court injunction,” he said.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Smart noted that all the performance indices came out positive during the period under review.

“Shareholders’ funds’ grew by 30 per cent to N18.4 billion from N14 billion in 2019.

“Our profit during the period grew significantly from N2.4 billion to N5.1billion, a growth of 112 per cent,” he added.

Smart also appreciated the company’s brokers, shareholders and clients for their unalloyed support over the years.