Market gains N43bn as BUA Cement, Union Bank, others rally

Nigeria’s equities market closed in the green zone on Tuesday, rising by about N43billion or 0.16percent, thanks to companies like BUA Cement, Union Bank, Cutix and other top advancers on the Bourse.

The market’s performance indicators – the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 49,629.43 points and N26.768trillion respectively to 49,709.46 points and N26.811 trillion.

BUA Cement led the league of top gainers after its share price increased by N1.40 or 2.63percent, from N53.20 to N54.60.

Union Bank also increased from N5.80 to N6, adding 20kobo or 3.45percent; while Cutix went up by 15kobo or 7.50percent, from N2 to N2.15. Lasaco was up by 6kobo or 5.88percent, from N1.02 to N1.08, while Academy Press also rose by 6kobo or 2.97percent, from N2.02 to N2.08.

The stock market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) stood higher at +16.37 percent. In 3,643 deals, investors exchanged 204,162,649 shares valued at N1.640billion. FBN Holdings, Etranzact, UBA, Access Holdings and Eterna were top-5 traded stocks.