Foreign exchange turnover rises by 246.31% as Naira stabilises at N472 

... inflows worth N69.97bn expected in financial market next week 

Foreign exchange liquidity improved at the weekend as the daily turnover rose by 246.31 percent to $43.67 million on Friday from $12.61 million recorded on Thursday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window. The improvement followed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) weekly forex intervention into the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) Wholesale Window,…

