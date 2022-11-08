Dangote Cement, Guinness top laggards league as market sheds N440bn

Nigeria’s equities market closed in red on Tuesday, booking its first negative close this week after a quiet start-off.

Driven by sell-off in shares of Africa’s largest cement maker, Dangote Cement, investors booked about N440billion as market decrease by 1.82percent.

Dangote Cement share price decreased from N240 to N220, losing N20 or 8.33percent, followed by leading brewer, Guinness Nigeria Plc which also dropped from N82.9 to N74.65, losing N8.25 or 9.95percent.

“Despite the rebound recorded last week, we retain a near-term expectation of persistent sell pressure in the Nigerian equities market and thus recommend the market is only good for investors with patient capital.

“We advise speculators to trade with caution,” analysts at Lagos-based United Capital had advised investors in their recent note.

At the close of trading session on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its benchmark performance indicator – the All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation decreased from preceding day’s highs of 44,269.43points and N24.112trillion respectively to 43,461.6 points and N23.672 trillion.

The record negative on Tuesday pushed lower equities market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) to 1.74percent. In 3,283 deals, investors exchanged 249,911,758 shares valued at N2.501billion. Access Corporation, FBN Holdings, Transcorp, Fidelity Bank and GTCO were top-5 traded stocks on Tuesday.