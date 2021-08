In the half year (H1) period ended June 30, 2021, Conoil Plc grew its profit after tax (PAT) by 213.7percent to N1.06billion, up from a low of N338.69billion. The N18.5kobo per share which Conoil Plc traded on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday represents year-to-date (ytd) decrease of 11.3percent. In the review half year…

