Ardova Plc unaudited results for the six-month (H1) ended June 30, 2021 show revenue of N85.96 billion, down 1.6percent year-on-year (yoy) as against N87.3 billion in the corresponding half-year of 2020. Profit before tax (PBT) of N2.7 billion, represents an increase of 129percent from N1.2 billion in same period of 2020; while profit after tax…

