WACT buys new Mobile Harbour Crane to boost operation

APM Terminals’ West Africa Container Terminal Nigeria (WACT) said it has taken delivery of a new generation Mobile Harbour Crane (MHC) to enhance service delivery at its terminal at the Onne Port, Rivers State.

This brings the total Mobile Harbour Cranes at the terminal to five and effectively consolidates the position of WACT as the best-equipped terminal in the eastern ports.

In addition, the terminal also has 18 Rubber Tyred Gantry cranes and other container handling equipment.

The new Liebherr LHM600 Mobile Harbour Crane is effective for handling containers.

Naved Zafar, the managing director of WACT, who received the new crane, said it was acquired as part of a fresh investment of $112 million by APM Terminals to upgrade and expand the terminal.

The upgrade, according to him, includes the acquisition of Mobile Harbour Cranes, Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes, Empty Handlers, Terminal Trucks and Forklifts. It also includes the deployment of reefer racks with a 600-plug capacity, as well as expansion of the current yard, new workshop and a new terminal gate complex.

Read also: APM Terminals Apapa acquires new equipment to aid cargo inspection

“We already have 4 MHCs and it is good to see the fifth one joining the fleet and undergoing the required testing and commissioning. We have been multi-skilling our operators and upskilling them to operate both the MHCs and RTGs,” he said.

Jeethu Jose, deputy managing director/head of country projects for WACT, said the Onne terminal upgrade enables sustainable success in executing WACT’s strategy, with the ultimate goal of providing world-class services to customers.

“The crane will increase our yard capacity; improve vessel operations at the terminal and fast-track cargo delivery. This way we are able to keep up with the market demand and provide exceptional customer experience,” he added.

WACT is owned and operated by APM Terminals. It has grown to become the most efficient gateway to markets outside Lagos. It is located within the Oil and Gas Free Zone in Onne Port, Rivers State.