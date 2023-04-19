SIFAX Group appoints Odeyemi as head of legal

SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investments in maritime, aviation, and Logistics, said it has appointed Jesuyemisi Odeyemi as the new group head of Legal Services and Company Secretary.

Odeyemi will be responsible for all legal matters within the Group and serve as the Company Secretary for all the subsidiaries.

She is an astute legal and finance executive, with a strong background in corporate governance, strategic management, and customer experience.

As a graduate of the University of Ado Ekiti, she bagged a Bachelor of Law degree before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

She began her work experience as an associate counsel with both A. Nwuke & Associates and Ajose Adeogun & Associates. She joined the banking industry as Customer Service/Teller Team Lead at Wema Bank Plc in 2008. She rose to become the Business Service Manager at the bank before moving to Rhodium & Lambert Consulting as Service Quality Manager.

Read also:Apapa ghost haunts Lekki as trucks invade new seaport

In 2021, Odeyemi joined Adron Homes & Properties Limited as the Group Company Secretary/Director of Company & Public Affairs where she provided full advisory services on corporate governance and legal matters.

She is a member of many professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN); the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators; the Association of Professional Negotiators and Mediators and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators of Nigeria.

Speaking on the appointment, Taiwo Afolabi, the chairman of SIFAX Group, said the appointment reflects the company’s commitment to its vision of driving business growth and delivering excellent services to the satisfaction of its clientele through the deployment of the best talents.