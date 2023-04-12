NPA Gamboro Umar elected Apapa Club President

Innocent Gamboro Umar, the general manager of the Corporate and Strategic Planning of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has been elected as the president of the prestigious Apapa Club.

The Apapa Club is one of the oldest family clubs in Nigeria. The 92-year-old club, which is located in the heart of the port city of Apapa, is devoted to providing family recreation and promoting sporting activities and other social programmes in the interest of its members and their families.

Before his election as President at the Club’s Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2023, Umar had served the Club in various capacities. He served as membership secretary, vice president and acting president of the club.

Read also: We’re working with Customs to improve port efficiency – NPA

A law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Umar holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Lagos State University (LASU). He is a member of various professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Chartered Institute of Procurement, Statistical Association of Nigeria and Economic Society of Nigeria.

“We are committed to upholding the enshrined spirit of the ‘One Big Happy Family’. In that wise, we would strive to grow the membership base of the Club, continue to upgrade the facilities, pay workers and contractors as when due, pay for utilities and aesthetically enhance our club.

“We are lucky that we have had great men and women who have served this Club and we have records of their works. We shall draw from the wealth of their experience,” he said.