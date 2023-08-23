Chamber seeks US support to improve security in Nigeria’s maritime domain

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) is exploring options that will enable the United States Consulate in Lagos to partner with Nigeria to improve security in the nation’s maritime domain.

The Consulate is also ready to assist Nigeria to develop manpower for effective shipping.

Speaking with journalists during the visit of Patrick Moon, maritime advisor to the United States Consulate in Lagos to Aminu Umar, president of NCS, Umar said both can collaborate in the area of advocacy and policies.

“We also looked at areas for capacity development and capacity building. United States of America is the biggest country in the world in terms of shipping and they assist the rest of the world in manpower development for shipping. In Africa, the US has played a crucial role in ensuring that maritime security is improved, especially within the GOG region,” he said.

He said though the security situation in Nigeria’s maritime domain has improved in the last few years compared to 10-15 years ago, there is a need for continuous improvement and deployment of new technology.

“New technologies can create a higher level of efficiency and we are looking at the U.S. as a strategic partner that is already using these technologies and advanced security systems. We hope that they could partner with the Nigerian security agencies to improve maritime domain security,” he added.

On his part, Patrick Moon said the Nigerian maritime industry is actively involved in ensuring safe and secure shipping in an international business that affects people around the world.

Moon, who is also an officer of the U.S. Coast Guards, pointed out that safe and secure shipping is something that is important to the U.S. Coast Guards and the U.S. Mission.

“One of the reasons the U.S Coast Guard was asked to come to Nigeria is to provide that connection and greater understanding between the maritime industry and regulators in Nigeria with the U.S. Mission,” he said.

“The U.S Coast Guard is distinct in that it is a military service that also performs regulatory functions, such as search and rescue coordination, commercial vessel inspections, and waterways management,” he said.