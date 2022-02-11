Nigerian Chamber of Shipping set to host its first breakfast meeting for 2022

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) is set to host the business community to its first Breakfast Meeting of the year, themed “Nigerian Economic Outlook 2022: Special Focus on Maritime / Shipping Industry”.

The 2022 Economic Outlook event which holds on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, will provide a platform for stakeholders from the Maritime Shipping sector of the economy to discuss and analyze likely economic, social, and policy trends for 2022 in line with the current global realities.

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping is the advocacy platform of the Nigerian Maritime Industry and a Member of the Board of the International Chamber of Shipping.

Speaking on the upcoming programme, Director, Operations and Administration at the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Vivian Chimezie-Azubuike stated that “the Webinar would provide an opportunity for members of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping and the stakeholders in the industry to evaluate, engage and identify the opportunities that are available in the industry thus positioning themselves strategically for the unfolding year”.

She noted that the event will be hosting two guest speakers, the first guest speaker Chris Asoluka, is a respected development and strategy consultant (FIMC), who has played very important roles in various sectors of the Nigerian economy and politics, particularly in the area of policy development and implementation for regional, national and subnational governments in Nigeria.

He is the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nipal Consulting Network, a multidisciplinary firm, which has successfully handled significant assignments for clients, including the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other public, private and non-governmental institutions within and outside Nigeria.

The second Speaker is Mr. Temisan Omatseye, a Maritime Professional, with over 30 years of experience in the industry and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Sitting at the Panel are Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Founding President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Leading Maritime Law expert, a member of the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER), and Vice-Chairman Presidential Committee on the review of the maritime sector; and James Olley, a Commercial Shipping expert with over 30 years experience in the Maritime time industry both locally and internationally. Emeka Akabogu, a lawyer who is the Senior Partner at Akabogu and Associates will be moderating the panel session.

Chimezie-Azubuike further noted that the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping’s Membership at the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) as the only African country on the Board is a National achievement and has strategically placed Nigeria in a position to lend her voice to global maritime matters in the interest of stakeholders and indeed the country.

She also mentioned that the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping is committed to collaborating with all relevant bodies towards the continuous growth and development of the Nigerian Maritime industry.