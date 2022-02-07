Maritime Workers Union inaugurates branch executives in Port Harcourt

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has inaugurated dock workers’ branch executives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

In his inaugural speech, the National President of the Union, Ibrahim Tajudin tasked the newly elected Union Exco to consult widely before taking any decision that will affect the general well being of the group.

He explained that the era of hooliganism and thuggery are all over, saying that this is a new dawn, where the executive will listen to complaints of their fellow workers in order to solve them.

Tajudin maintained that as a Union there must be challenges but that the ability to overcome them was the thing that matters most. He also noted that those who own the process are capitalists who want to make a profit at all cost but assured that those who are elected are serving in the interest of all.

The National President further stressed that without love the Union can not grow or advance. He said without love there will be no peace and tranquillity at the workplace.

“There should be love among workers; they should love one another; with love you can share what you have; when we love we will not destroy;” he said.

Earlier in his remark, the President-General, Adewale Adeyanju tasked the newly elected Union executive to show a sense of responsibility and leadership quality towards all workers.

He expressed confidence in the ability of those elected, saying that they will drive the Union to greater heights. He said they should show concern on welfare without any discrimination but should practise justice and unity and should listen to others.

In his contribution, the Trustee of the Dock Workers Union, Eastern port, Waite Harry charged those in an elected position to have the common interest of all and improve their working condition as it is their statutory function.

The one-time local government council chairman also advised that they should run an inclusive governance system. He recalled that as a labour union or trade union, the concept of unionism is to unite workers to make decisions for the benefit of all.

Labour union also strives to bring economic justice to the workplace and social justice to nation-building. The Union is based on the Trade Union Act CAP 437 laws of the federation of Nigeria 1990. Some of the branches inaugurated are Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom, Warri and Lagos among others.