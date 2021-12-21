Maritime Arbitrators Association gets new executives

The Maritime Arbitrators Association of Nigeria (MAAN) said it has elected a new set of executives at its 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place in Lagos recently.

They include Bodunrin Adewole, president; Jean Chiazor Anishere, the vice president; Igbeaku Evulukwu, honorary secretary; Oluseyi Adejuyigbe, honorary treasurer; Ike Ehiribe, and Osuala Nwagbara.

Besides being a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Adewole is a practicing arbitrator, accredited tutor, and legal practitioner. Prior to his election as president of MAAN, Adewole served as chairman of Training and Ethics Committee as well as Vice President from 2016 to 2021.

Anishere is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a legal practitioner, and an author. She is also the former President of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Nigeria (WISTA).

MAAN in a statement made available to newsmen said in accordance with its constitution, its past presidents will remain members of the Executive Council.

They are Adewale Jones, immediate past president; Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, founding president; Gbola Akinola, past president and Ogbai Omoh-Eboh, past president.

MAAN was founded in Nigeria in 2005 as a professional organisation to provide effective cost and an alternative dispute resolution through arbitration, mediation, and all other mechanisms.

Since its inception, MAAN in collaboration with various stakeholders in the maritime industry and beyond has promoted the resolution of maritime disputes through arbitration and other ADR mechanisms.