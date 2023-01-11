APM Terminals gets NPA safety recognition

APM Terminals Apapa, one of Nigeria’s largest container terminals, has received the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Platinum Merit Award for its excellent performance in Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) issues.

The HSE award came in December after APM Terminals received the Terminal Operator of the Year award from the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN).

Steen Knudsen, the terminal manager, thanked NPA for recognising the terminal’s efforts.

“In 2020, we began a transformation journey, changing fundamentally how we do things in APM Terminals. All aspects of our business are being transformed, our infrastructure, our processes, service delivery, and the development of our people. The NPA HSE Merit Award is a testament to this transformation.

“Ensuring that everyone goes home safe after work is paramount for us. It enables us to be more efficient and give our customers a better experience while adding more value to the Nigerian economy,” Knudsen said.

APM Terminals Apapa has received several commendations and honours not just for its efficiency but also for its sterling safety records.

Read also: Nigerian Breweries’ financials in seven metrics

Last year, the terminal logged 500 days without Lost Time Injury (LTI). No Lost Time Injury (LTI) means no injury was sustained on the job by an employee or contractor that resulted in the person being away from work.

Also, it adopted more environmentally friendly processes in keeping with its green agenda and signed MoU with FREEE Recycle Limited, to recycle its used tyres. It eliminated the use of single-use plastic bottled water in order to reduce its plastic waste footprint.

Receiving the award, Kayode Olufemi Daniel, government relations manager at APM Terminals Apapa, said the company was excited to have received the award.

He said that it demonstrates the terminal’s continued commitment to improving health, safety, and the environment, not just within the terminal but also within the port facility.

Since it commenced operation at the Lagos Port Complex in 2006, APM Terminals Apapa has invested more than $438 million in developing infrastructure, acquiring equipment, and improving processes at the port.

In March 2022, it commissioned a new digitalised administrative building in line with its commitment to introducing new innovations to help shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility cost-effectively.