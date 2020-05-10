The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ondo State Command, on Saturday said it intercepted a truck conveying at least 13 male Northern youths from outside the state into Akure, the capital.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, Head of Operation disclosed this in a statement signed by the state Sector Commander, Rotimi Adeleye and made available to journalists in Akure.

Part of the conditions for the phased easing of the lockdown is a prohibition of the movement of persons across state boundaries.

Adeleye explained that the patrol team of the command who promptly responded to the clarion call of member of the public intercepted the vehicle at FUTA South gate junction Akure on Saturday morning.

“Our patrol team intercepted a truck conveying about 13 male youth from outside the state into Akure the capital of Ondo state.

“The driver of the vehicle claimed to have picked the boys suspected to be of Northern extraction on his way from Ibadan, Oyo State,” Adeleye said.

The sector commander said that the Nigeria Police and Ondo state COVID-19 monitoring team were invited and the boys were handed over to them.

He said the Nigeria Police and the state COVID-19 team promised to lead them out of the state.