Covid-19: PIN donates food items and empowerment kits to vulnerable people in Kano

Peace Initiative Network (PIN), a Kano based non – Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated food items worth several millions of Naira to some selected residents of the Kano state, to vulnerable people affected by the lockdown imposed on the state, as a result of the Covid-19 disease.

The food items which include over 500 units of face masks, and 40 bags containing 10kg of rice, cartoon of spaghetti, 3-liter groundnut oil, 1 packet of salt and food seasoning each, were presented to the vulnerable individuals, who were selected specifically from Tarauni and Kumbotso Local Government Areas of the state.

In the same vein, the NGO also presented empowerment kits, such as sewing machines, Hair Dressing Equipment, and Carpentry tools to over 50 beneficiaries of the Training programme, for the vulnerable individuals.

Speaking while making the donation, Michael Femi Sodipo, who is the executive director of the organisation, said that the beneficiaries were carefully selected through a process that involves religious and community leaders, ward heads and leaders of community-based organizations.

According to him, the organization resolved to embark on the public support program, as a way of cushioning the hardship caused by the locking down of the state, to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What we are doing here today was borne out of the need to support some of the households that are feeding on hand to mouth in Gyadi-Gyadi Arewa and Sheka Sabon-Abuja sections of Tarauni and Kumbotso Local Government Areas of Kano State.

“PIN is glad to be of help at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we would continue to do whatever is necessary to support the government in providing support to vulnerable Nigerians” Sodipo said.

In his own address, the ‘Mai-Ungwa’ (village head) Gyadi-Gyadi Arewa, Usman Musa Zakari, who was a special guest at the occasion, thanked PIN for the kind gesture.

He stated that the donated items would go a long way in sustaining the families of the beneficiaries for a long period of time, and prayed that Allah continue to bless and provide for PIN and the beneficiaries.

Also speaking, ‘Mai-Ungwa’ (Village head) Sheka Sabon-Abuja, Dahiru Musa, expressed the gratitude of his community members to the management of the NGO for being compassionate which inform the donation of the items.

“On behalf of the beneficiaries, I wish to thank PIN for considering us for this donation, and other contributions it has been making geared at improving the wellbeing of our community, particularly, in the area of human capital development.

“PIN had provided us with bore-holes, trained our young people and also provided them working equipment to be self-reliant; I am short of words to use in thanking the director, and his organization for these various support” he noted.

One of the beneficiaries, Sadiya Ibrahim, who is also the woman leader at Sheka Sabon-Abuja, was full of appreciations, she called on women to apply their home management skills in using the items, given to them.

PIN is a non-governmental organization working in the area of peace and human capital development, also involved in the promotion of peace, and facilitation of the empowerment of over 3000 women and youths in northern Nigeria.