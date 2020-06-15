FG suspends Executive Jet Service, sanctions Pilot for violating COVID-19 protocols

The federal government on Monday suspended the Executive Jet Services after flying Azeez Fashola, popularly known as “Naira Marley” to Abuja for a concert which breached the COVID-19 safety protocols

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced the sanctions at the daily briefing of Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus response, PTF COVID-19

This is has warned states against reopening of schools and other public places, following recent increase in the number of people who contracted the Coronavirus, as the disease spreads to communities.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus response, PTF COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, while giving his daily briefing, said the federal government received “reports that some states are contemplating the reopening of schools, television viewing centres, sports stadium and other places where large gatherings could take place

“The PTF re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised”

Mustapha insisted that the PTF guideline should still be complied with while considering decision of this nature.

The PTF also appealed to state governments on the need to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing, step up community engagement and risk communication, and pay attention to places of large gatherings. We also appeal to the security agencies to enforce the ban on inter-state travels very strictly.

Details soon…