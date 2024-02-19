Victor Ameh, the mastermind behind Legendary Foreshore and Urban Woodberry, shares his entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing resilience, passion, and a commitment to excellence.

Reflecting on Legendary Foreshore’s evolution, Ameh said: “We transitioned from a humble building renovation startup in 2016 to a full-scale construction and real estate powerhouse in 2018, handling diverse projects.”

Pioneering success

Highlighting a major milestone, Ameh proudly said: “We spearheaded the Ghana Minerals Commission project, a first-of-its-kind in West Africa, delivering it within two months. It showcases our dedication and expertise in the industry.”

From accounting to architecture

Ameh’s transition from accounting to entrepreneurship is a testament to his love for the arts and architecture. “My passion for architecture and furniture production ignited during my formative years,” he reveals, shedding light on the origins of Urban Woodberry.

Read also: Childhood dream, passion for real estate inspired me to set up Arkland Group – Olumodimu

Urban woodberry

Discussing the impact of high-end furniture production, Ameh said: “Urban Woodberry sets standards for quality, design innovation, and luxury, enhancing the appeal and value of real estate properties in Ghana and Nigeria.”

Championing challenges

Ameh shared insights into overcoming industry challenges, stating, “Effective project management, proactive problem-solving, and a commitment to integrity are crucial elements in navigating obstacles like regulatory compliance, budget management, and human resource shortages.”

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Ameh predicted a bright future for both the furniture and real estate sectors in Ghana and Nigeria.

“The synergy between property development and furnishing presents immense potential,” he noted, urging entrepreneurs to position themselves for growth and embrace innovation.

With a vision that transcends boundaries, Victor Ameh has continued to shape the West African real estate and design industries, leaving an indelible mark with his trailblazing spirit.