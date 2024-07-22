LASCOPA issues directive to curtail cholera

To further curtail the reported cases of cholera in Lagos state, the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has issued a directive aimed at safeguarding public health.

The General Manager of the agency, Afolabi Solebo insisted that all consumable products sold in supermarkets and stores across the state must prominently display essential information.

He emphasised the importance of displaying the NAFDAC registration number of all products to ascertain that the products have undergone regulatory approval.

He added that manufacturing and expiry dates should be conspicuously displayed on every product to provide transparency on product shelf life.

Solebo informed that the manufacturer’s address should also be included on products at all supermarkets in the state to facilitate traceability and accountability.

He added that failure to comply with these regulations will result in immediate closure of the affected supermarkets or stores.

The General Manager maintained that this proactive measure is crucial in preventing the spread of cholera and ensuring consumers have access to safe and regulated products.

He restated the agency’s commitment to protecting consumers’ rights and ensuring adherence to health standards during this critical period.

Solebo also urged all consumers as part of their responsibilities and rights to remain vigilant and report any instances of non-compliance to LASCOPA for prompt action and added that his organisation remains dedicated to upholding consumer welfare and safety across Lagos state.