Childhood dream, passion for real estate inspired me to set up Arkland Group – Olumodimu

Jide Olumodimu, the Founder/CEO of Arkland Group, a real estate company has said that 19 years ago, he embarked on a journey fuelled by a childhood dream and a passion for real estate.

Olumodimu disclosed this during the celebration of Arkland Group’s 10th anniversary which took place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event set the stage for a new era in the history of the company of “Expecting the Unimaginable”.

“Ten years ago, I embarked on a journey fuelled by a childhood dream and a passion for real estate. Today, as we celebrate a decade of Arkland Group’s accomplishments, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the stakeholders who have been part of this journey. Your unwavering support, belief in our vision, and collaboration have been instrumental in our success,” Olumodimu said.

He added that this celebration is as much theirs as it is for the company.

Jide Olumodimu, set up the company after being inspired by Marina’s tall buildings and has now become a prominent force in the real estate industry.

Starting out as an agency firm in Ajah, Lagos, and despite the challenges in the real estate sector, the company recognized the complexities of the real estate sector and sought to provide solutions.

Navigating through market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and evolving customer demands, the company has become a 360 degree real-estate organisation providing solutions in property development, construction and facilities management, earning recognition as a real estate company with a commitment to excellence, integrity and credibility.

The turning point was the delivery of its first residential development Grace Court at Dideolu Estates, Victoria Island, Lagos. The project’s success, marked the beginning of Arkland’s triumphs.

Subsequent projects like Providence Court, Ade Court, Fabian Court, Vantage Court, La Paz Apartments amongst others in prime locations in Lagos & Abuja have demonstrated the company’s ability to replicate successful models.

Arkland Group’s impact over the past decade extends beyond individual projects, reaching diverse markets and states. With a presence in prime locations across Lagos and Abuja, the company has consistently delivered high-quality developments. In 2019, the company made a giant leap into development in Eko Atlantic City.

Arkland Group upscaled its dreams, team, and operations for unprecedented success, showcasing their ambition to contribute to the transformation of iconic cityscapes.

Arkland Group has not only provided quality living spaces but has also contributed to the economic and infrastructural development of the regions they operate in.

Evelyn Edumoh, the COO of Arkland Properties & Investment Company Ltd. one of the subsidiaries of the Group, remarked that it is an honour to reflect on our company’s incredible journey over the past decade, stating that through it all, the company remained unwavering.

She added that the support of the clients, and the vision of the leadership of the company is what has kept the company going. “Here’s to another decade of success and ground-breaking achievements”, she remarked.