Jumia empowers consumers through e-commerce at 12th anniversary

Jumia, one of the leading pan-African e-commerce platforms, has empowered consumers at its 12th anniversary.

Since 2012, Jumia has been at the forefront of transforming the e-commerce landscape across Africa, focusing on providing a convenient online shopping experience for millions of consumers.

As part of the celebration of this milestone, Jumia launched its 12th-anniversary campaign, tagged ‘Deals in a Party Pack,’ offering consumers in Nigeria exciting offers on a wide selection of products.

The campaign which runs from June 24 to July 14, 2024, aims to express gratitude to Jumia’s loyal consumers for their unwavering support over the past twelve years. Jumia has partnered with top brands, such as Xiaomi, Adidas, Nivea, Infinix, Defacto, Tecno, Oraimo, itel, Unilever, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, and Haier Thermocool, to bring consumers exclusive deals and amazing offers across various categories, including electronics, home appliances, mobile phones and accessories, fashion, beauty, and more.

“At Jumia, we’re incredibly humbled by the trust and loyalty our consumers and partners have placed in us. For twelve years, Jumia has been at the forefront of e-commerce in Nigeria and Africa, empowering businesses and bringing convenience and affordability to millions of Nigerians. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with you, offering the best possible shopping experience no matter where you are in the country,” said Sunil Natraj, CEO of Jumia Nigeria.

The Anniversary sale represents an opportunity for consumers to explore a diverse range of top-quality products from renowned brands while enjoying exciting activities like Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Games, and Flash Sales throughout the celebration.

“At itel, we share Jumia’s commitment to empowering consumers through technology. Our ‘Enjoy better life’ brand philosophy perfectly complements Jumia’s mission of providing convenience and affordability.

“Through our collaboration during Jumia’s 12th-anniversary celebration, we will be able to launch a series of online exclusive products, offering unique value to consumers and catering to the ever-evolving needs of online shoppers in Nigeria,” said Irina Liu, E-commerce Manager Africa, itel Mobile Limited.

With the recent launch of Jumia’s new integrated warehouse in Lagos, the company is positioned to offer wider variety of products online and meet the growing demands of consumers, reaching beyond major cities and into underserved areas.