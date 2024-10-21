Edo community commends lawmaker on school renovation project

The Ivbiaro Community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State has commended Eric Okaka, a member representing the local government at the State House of Assembly, for renovating a block of five classrooms at Ivbiaro Secondary School.

The community, in a letter of appreciation to the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, noted that his effort in rehabilitating the dilapidated secondary school was laudable.

The letter written by the Ivbiaro Progressive Forum worldwide signed by Shaka Oyaregba, its president, was delivered to the lawmaker by a delegation led by Braimah Hameed.

In the letter, the Ivbiaro Progressive Forum worldwide described the legislator as a listening and worthy representative of the Owan East people.

The forum opined that the renovated school building would provide a serene environment for quality education for the children of the community.

Responding, Okaka, who was full of joy for the appreciation from the people of Ivbiaro, noted that their action would spur him to do more for the benefit of the Owan East State constituency.

Okaka, the minority leader in the House of Assembly, said that the renovation of the school was his first constituency project since he was elected into the house more than a year ago.

He said that when his attention was drawn to a viral video of the dilapidated school building, he had no option but to commit to its reconstruction.

He noted that Ivbiaro people’s votes in Ward 10 were part of the votes that gave him victory at the 2023 state legislative election to represent the local government at the House of Assembly.

“I want to thank you all for your appreciation. By the grace of God what brought me here to the Edo State House of Assembly, is that I have Ivbiaro votes as part of the votes. And, for me, I feel that I was voted to attract development to our constituency.

“Though I am from Otuo, and so many people thought that if I was going to do anything I should naturally start from Otuo but that was not the case.

“When the video of the Ivbiaro Secondary School came out, Engineer Chris Ogiemwonyi, the former Minister of Works, State, and one of my leaders, called me and said that he would be forwarding a video to me.

“I was on my way from Abuja. He said that the video has to do with a project in my constituency. When I watched the video, I called him back saying that it was in my constituency.

“We cannot fold our hands and pretend that we are not aware of what is happening,” he said.

The lawmaker also promised to provide chairs in the school.

