Olaosebikan to Oke-Ogun: Unite behind a candidate to produce next Oyo governor in honour of Michael Koleoso

…Says, ‘Oke-Ogun is most compelling sentiment for Oyo 2027 governorship race’

Political and non-political actors in the Oke Ogun Area of Oyo State have been urged to come together as one and present a single formidable candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election to actualise the much-sought-after governorship position in the zone, as a mark of honour and appreciation of the prodigious political struggles of former Secretary to the Government of Oyo State, Michael Adeniyi Koleoso on Oke Ogun.

Kehinde Olaosebikan, Chief Press Secretary to the former governor of Oyo State, Lam Adesina while Chief Koleoso served as the Oyo State SSG, said the late Babalaje of Saki spent his life in and out of government fighting for the social and political development of Oyo State with uncommon interest in Oke Ogun Area.

Describing Oke Ogun as the most compelling sentiment to winning the Oyo State governorship in the 2027 election, Olaosebikan expressed the conviction that the zone would get the support of the majority of other zones of the state if they could come together and unite behind a generally acceptable candidate.

In his tribute to the late Michael Adeniyi Koleoso, who was buried in his hometown, Saki, the traditional headquarters of Oke Ogun, Saturday, the former CPS stated that the task of winning the governorship would be easy if the politicians and non–politicians of Oke Ogun origin could genuinely build on the tremendous goodwill, political IOUs, social and economic accomplishments of Koleoso who commanded esteemed respect among the most influential people in Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

“Of the three major zones in the state, Ibadan, Oke Ogun, and Ogbomosho, it is only Oke-Ogun that has not produced the state governor since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1999. The other zones in the state are Oyo and Ibarapa.

“Oke Ogun with 10 local government areas is second to Ibadan with 11 local government areas, and Ogbomoso is third having five local government areas. Oyo has four local government areas, while Ibarapa has three local government areas,” he said.

He also noted that Ibadan has produced all the governors since 1999 except the late Governor Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala from Ogbomosho, who governed the state for four years and 11 months.

“As the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Michael Koleoso proved his mettle as a seasoned administrator, a good father and a forthright politician which made the governor, Alhaji Lam Adesina believed so much in his sense of judgement. The unprecedented peace and progress witnessed in Oyo State during the four years of the government was as a result of the administrative prowess of Chief Michael Koleoso and the profound leadership provided by the Great Lam, Alhaji Lam Adesina and his deputy, Chief Iyiola Oladokun.

“With the mutual trust and loyalty that existed between the governor, Alhaji Lam Adesina and the SSG; Chief Koleoso exercised the greatest power as SSG more than any other Secretary to the State Government that came after him till today, more than 21 years after he left office.

“May the Almighty repose the soul of the Babalaje of the World as many respectfully called him.”

