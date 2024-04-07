Firm launches app to ease management of cooperative societies

Clé Digital Services Limited has announced the launch of its flagship product, the Clé Cooperative Management Solution, a digital platform designed to streamline cooperative management and enhance members’ engagement.

“From multipurpose societies to housing cooperatives and agricultural cooperatives, the Clé Coop Solution empowers cooperatives of all sizes to efficiently manage their operations, communicate with members, and foster collaboration,” Oladipupo Olabisi, Business Manager, Clé, said during the recent unveiling in Lagos

According to Olabisi, the application represents a significant milestone in the cooperative industry, offering a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet the diverse needs of cooperative organizations across various sectors.

Speaking further on the benefits of the solution, Olabisi said that CLÉ COOP brings the services and relevance of being a member of a cooperative society to the fingertips of the members, administrators, and executives of cooperative societies.

With Clé, members get easily onboarded, pay their monthly contribution, track their cooperative activities such as loans, savings, investments and even track dividends paid by their cooperative society and a whole lot more,” Olabisi said.

Ezekiel Oni, director, CLÉ, said the application was developed to suite any cooperative society with robust features to cater for all categories of members and societies.

According to him, service excellence is at the center of its operations at Clé Coop Solution.

He said further that Clé Coop can be accessible via Web, as well as the USSD for registered users.

He further disclosed that the mobile app will be unveiled soon for Apple and Android enabled devices.

“It also has notification features that enables members know when there are new items for ‘Credit Sales’, events concerning their cooperative society, and other announcements excos of any cooperative society may want to make known to its members,” Oni said.

Other feature of the app include its document repository that allows for important documents such as bylaws, meeting minutes, and policies for easy access and reference by users.

It also has a secure financial management system that aids in streamlining financial transactions, track expenditures, and generate comprehensive financial reports for better decision-making.