Dare to dream big, make it a reality, says Hassan Mahmood

Everyone has dreams. The difference is that some people pursue their dreams while some let theirs lie in wait.

Hassan Mahmood strongly advocates for not only dreaming big but also making those dreams a reality. To do this, you need to find the courage and discipline to make your big dreams happen.

Hassan Mahmood reminds us that the world is your oyster; you can go anywhere and do anything you want. Most people marvel at the things others have achieved in their lives, forgetting that they too can do the same. Hassan states that everyone can achieve great things if they want to; all you need is a big dream and action.

Read also: Ruti Gomes: Offering guidance on healthy living, well-being

Although Hassan Mahmood simplifies this into two, dreams and action, this doesn’t mean that your path will be smooth sailing.

Challenges, criticism, dead ends, and setbacks lie in wait when you take that first step.

Therefore, as you embark on the journey of making your dreams come true, you should adequately prepare to defend this dream and rise above adversities.

When you dare to dream big, even before the action begins, you take charge of your life and not just let things happen. Hassan says that you are the author of your life and should therefore play a very active role in it. When you dare to dream big, you will live a life of no regrets.

The ‘what ifs’ and ‘I wish’ will not plague your mind, and considering that plenty of experiences only come around once in life, you should make a serious effort to take action when necessary.

In addition to living a life of no regrets, when you dream big and make it happen, you become a source of inspiration for others.

Hassan says that so many people are struggling with their passions and held back by fear but seeing someone else take the metaphorical bull by the horns, they are inspired to embark on their journeys.

Hassan Mahmood also reiterates that pursuing your dreams helps you live a more rewarding life. Taking risks lands you with big wins and gets you out of your comfort zone.

While most people are comfortable with just dreaming, don’t be one of them. Understandably, the comfort zone is cosy, but that little groove robs you of achieving greater things in your life.