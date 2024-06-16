Caleb College student emerges tops at Cambridge IGCSE 2023

Caleb British International School, a member of the Caleb Group of Schools, again affirmed its prime position as a centre of academic excellence as Michelle Temilola Adedigba, a student of the school, obtained the best result at the 2023 IGCSE in Sociology in Nigeria.

According to a release from the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards, BROCLA 2024, Michelle Adedigba will be presented with her award in Sociology for coming tops at the Cambridge IGCSE 2023 at an impressive ceremony slated for the first week of July at the Grand Banquet Hall, Civic Centre, Lagos.

The school had earlier achieved a similar feat in 2017 when one of her students, Oluwagbemisola Oresegun was honored with the prestigious British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award for being the best candidate worldwide in Religious Studies at the 2016 IGCSE ‘O’ Level Examination.

With this enviable feat, Caleb British International School has proven that it is a school that prioritises academic excellence made possible by a dedicated and experienced crop of teachers and a total commitment to high moral tone with zero tolerance for examination malpractices.

According to the School Principal, Okechukwu Omoluabi, the success at the IGCSE is as a result of the gallant efforts of the school’s team of dedicated, disciplined and committed teachers.

It is also a reflection of the school’s conducive learning environment as well as other factors such as modern and well-equipped classrooms, state-of-the-art science and computer laboratories, a well-stocked library and a curriculum that combines the best of British and Nigerian education systems.

Omoluabi added, “We recognise that each student is unique, with their own strengths and areas of growth. Our dedicated team of educators are committed to providing individualised support to ensure that every student reaches their full potential.”

She affirmed that the success recorded by Adedigba was a vindication of the school’s emphasis on providing every student with a well-rounded education, focusing on core subjects while also emphasising the development of essential life skills.

Omoluabi assured that the school would not relent in its commitment to providing each student with the best academic knowledge coupled with sound character and moral training.

“This award will only challenge us to go the extra mile and be the best in every area, not just in academics,” she said.

The school, which is a member of the Caleb Group of Schools, was established 15 years ago and has grown in leaps and bounds. It has won several awards both locally and internationally such as the Outstanding School Award in 2019 by the Office of the Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Lagos State. The school was equally recognised as the Global winner, Outstanding Innovator of the Year and Africa Regional Runner-up, International School Leader of the Year 2023 at the Pearson International School Teachers Awards. Projects Green School, USA conferred on the school the Lifetime Achievement Award (International Category) in 2021.

In 2022, the school clinched the highly coveted British Council International School Award as well the Climate Action Project Classroom Award (2022 and 2023) for its commitment to climate education and guiding students to act for the planet. The school was the overall Champion at the 2023 Lagos State Olympics Private Schools Tournament.

For two consecutive years, in 2021 and 2022, the school was the first position winner at the International Women’s Day Essay Competition organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers. In 2023, a student of the school, Hansel Odiete obtained the First Position, Piano Solo (Junior Category) at the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) Inter-School Competition. Also, another student, Elesin David, was a gold medallist at the 2023 Corona Schools Chess Tournament. Again, through the joint efforts of Adesua Arnika and Ifunanya Pat-Obiora, both students, the school was the winner of the Africa Debate Cup in 2023.

At the Climate Action Project, the school was awarded School of Excellence by Cartoon Network while Peace Pals International recognised the school as the Global Winner of the Peace, Sports and Arts Contest in 2022. Also, the School was the winner of the Diamond Challenge Award in 2020 organised by the University of Delaware, USA.

In the area of sports, Darius Odebiyi won the second position in the MTN U-15 Cadet Championship Race in Nigeria in 2024 thus becoming the second fastest Cadet in Nigeria Athletics.

Caleb British International School offers the British Curriculum for those who plan to study in the UK after their secondary education; International curriculum for those who plan to study abroad in Canada or the USA on graduation; and a blended curriculum which allows students to have a taste of both curriculum before deciding on the path to follow.

Over the years, it continues to retain its place as one of the most highly sought-after-school going by the enrollment figures over the past 15 years of its existence.