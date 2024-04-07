ALX wins Tech Unite Africa award for excellence

ALX Africa, a leading tech innovation accelerator, has been awarded with the prestigious Tech Unite Africa Award for Excellence in Online Learning Platform of the Year.

The award, presented by Tech Unite Africa for Tech Innovation Recognition and Awards (TIRA), recognises ALX’s contributions to the tech ecosystem across Africa through its innovative platform structure.

“This recognition reflects our team’s hard work and dedication to building a platform that not only educates but also inspires and empowers individuals to thrive in the tech industry and beyond. We are incredibly honoured to receive the Tech Unite Africa award for excellence in Online Learning Platform of the Year,” Ruby Igwe, general manager, ALX Nigeria, stated.

According to Igwe, ALX Africa has long been at the forefront of revolutionising online learning, offering a dynamic and interactive platform that empowers individuals across Africa to acquire new skills, access cutting-edge resources, and unlock their full potential in the digital age.

She stated further that ALX’s platform provides learners with personalised learning experiences tailored to their unique needs and interests, with a focus on fostering creativity, innovation, and life-long learning.

“ALX Africa’s learning platform offers a wide range of programmes designed to equip learners with the tech skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our transformative programmes are designed to equip young people with the tech knowledge they need to succeed.

“From AI Career Essentials (AiCE) to AWS Cloud Computing, Salesforce Administrator, Data Analytics, and Front-end and Back-end Web Development, we have a wide range of offerings to suit their interests and aspirations,” Igwe stated.

She stated further that the award shows ALX Africa’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the tech ecosystem across Africa. “With this prestigious accolade, ALX reaffirms its position as a leading force in tech learning and a catalyst for positive change in Africa and beyond.”