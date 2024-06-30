2024 NHEA emphasises import of innovation, collaboration in health care delivery

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) 2024 focused on a major issue of the critical role of innovation, dedication, and collaboration in improving healthcare outcomes in Nigeria.

The annual event, which held in Lagos under the theme: ‘Navigating tomorrow: accelerating strategies for health care transformation,’ was the 10th in its series.

A statement signed and made available to the media by the Director of Marketing, Communication, and Strategy of NHEA, Moses Braimah, explained that the Chairman of the NHEA Advisory Board, Anthony Omolola, who spoke during the event said that enthusiasm, commitment and teamwork by health workers would improve health care effects in the country.

Omolola in the statement expressed NHEA’s commitment to fostering excellence and supporting initiatives that advance the health and well-being of Nigerians.

According to the statement, during the award which was organised by Global Health Project & Resources in collaboration with Anadach Group USA, 35 individuals and organisations were recognised for their outstanding contributions and achievements in the Nigerian healthcare sector.

Three distinguished individuals also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for their lifelong dedication and impact on healthcare.

The individuals, the statement said, include the Founder of Jawa Group of Companies, Varkey Verghese, who was honored for his significant contributions to the pharmaceutical industry and his numerous philanthropic activities; Managing Director of Fidson Healthcare Plc, Fidelis Akhagboso Ayebae, recognised for his pioneering innovations and leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria, and Uche Veronica Amazigo, who was awarded for her exceptional work in public health and her contributions to combating neglected tropical diseases.

“The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards is not just an event; it is a movement towards better healthcare standards and practices in Nigeria. We are proud to honour these exceptional individuals and organisations whose work has had a lasting impact on our healthcare system.

“A significant highlight of this year’s award was the unprecedented tie in the Public Tertiary Healthcare Facility of the Year category. The honour was jointly awarded to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, and the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, Lagos,’’ the statement read in part.