OneHealth renews commitment to affordable healthcare solutions for Nigerians

OneHealth Medical Center has celebrated its first anniversary with a renewed commitment to providing exceptional and accessible healthcare solutions to Nigerians. Located in Ikeja, Lagos, OneHealth is a state-of-the-art multi-specialty healthcare facility dedicated to revolutionising the healthcare industry through seamless client experiences across its physical branches and digital channels.

Misbah Oleolo, country manager and medical director of OneHealth in Nigeria, reemphasised the organisation’s mission to integrate high-quality hospital care with premium hospitality at an affordable cost. “Our goal is to ensure every patient receives world-class healthcare without financial strain,” said Dr. Oleolo.

With a global mindset aimed at enhancing the healthcare journey, OneHealth Medical Centers offer cutting-edge diagnostics, advanced laboratory equipment, and electronic medical records accessible to all clients. Whether visiting our centers or consulting virtually, OneHealth promises a unique medical experience tailored to meet individual healthcare needs.

Reflecting on the journey over the past year, Dr. Oleolo acknowledged the challenges posed by economic conditions and supply chain disruptions. “Despite these obstacles, we’ve remained steadfast in delivering on our promise of Easy Access, Affordability, and High Quality,” he added. “Our growth from humble beginnings to serving an average of 70 to 100 patients daily underscores the trust and support of our patients and partners.”

The anniversary celebration also highlighted strategic expansions, with plans underway to launch a second medical center in Victoria Island Lagos, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the mainland and island areas. Dr. Oleolo expressed gratitude to healthcare partners, insurers, and government stakeholders for their invaluable support in enabling OneHealth’s mission.

Tope Adeniyi, CEO of AXA Mansard Health, emphasized the significance of collaboration in enhancing healthcare delivery. “We are proud to partner with OneHealth to elevate service standards and address healthcare challenges such as long waiting times and misdiagnosis,” remarked Adeniyi.

Looking ahead, OneHealth remains committed to revolutionising healthcare in Nigeria by setting international benchmarks for affordability, accessibility, and quality care.