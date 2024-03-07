Women’s Day: Netflix announces female-led titles for 2024

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Netflix has announced a slate of female-led Nigerian films to be released in 2024.

The movies span various genres and themes, which include films by Mo Abudu, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Kemi Adetiba, Chichi Nworah, and Hamisha Daryani Ahuja.

The confirmed titles include, ‘Òlòtūré: The Journey’ (series), and ‘Baby Farm’ (series) by Mo Abudu, ‘Postcards’ (series) by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, who produced the Nollywood/Bollywood film ‘Namaste Wahala,’ ‘House of Ga’a’ (film) by Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom, and ‘To Kill a Monkey’ (series) by Kemi Adetiba.

According to a statement, this announcement was made at the ‘Her Voice, Our Story’ International Women’s Day event in collaboration with Mo Abudu of EbonyLife TV, which was recently held in Lagos.

During the event celebrating the stories of African women in the creative industry, speakers, including Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix Director of Content in Africa alongside Bolanle Austen-Peters, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, Chichi Nworah (Shanty Town), and Peace Hyde (Young Famous and African) discussed their experiences as women in the creative industry and their efforts to portray strong, real-life female characters.

“At Netflix, we want our stories to reflect as many lives as we can. This is why we are not just passionate about the stories we tell, but the people who tell them and the people we tell them for. We are happy to work with the female powerhouse in the creative industry and bring to life the awesome projects that reflect their stories and promote our culture,” Ghettuba said.

The firm added that the reality series Young Famous and African will also return for its third season later this year, while the girls of Parkhurst High School returned for their fourth season of Blood and Water.

Other global stories showcasing women that launched or will stream on Netflix in March include ‘Furies’ (1 March), ‘Damsel’ (8 March), and ‘Shirley’ (22 March), starring Regina King, in the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm.