International Women’s Day: WILAN Global launches month-long campaign to empower women’s leadership and inclusion

The Women In Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) kicks off a month-long campaign titled “Invest in Women’s Leadership: Breaking Bias, Inspiring Inclusion” in honour of International Women’s Day 2024.

This initiative aims to dismantle barriers obstructing women’s leadership paths and cultivate inclusive environments for their advancement.

“We are thrilled to launch this month-long initiative,” expressed Itunu Hunga, the Communications Lead at WILAN Global. “By promoting awareness about unconscious bias and celebrating women’s achievements, we can create a world where leadership roles truly reflect the diversity of talent available.”

Running for 31 days, the campaign will culminate on International Women’s Day, March 8th, 2024.

Some of the key activities include a daily social media content addressing unconscious bias, sharing inspiring stories, and proposing practical solutions.

The second activity includes a “Write a Note to a Leader Initiative” which is allowing individuals to download templates and share messages of encouragement for women leaders on social media using the hashtag – #WILANHerStory.

Another is the “Downloadable and Customizable Pledge Badge” which is a visual commitment to “ending gender bias” against women in leadership, stimulating conversations and amplifying the message.

The programme will conclude with a “Street Stories” segment featuring interviews with women sharing real-life encounters with gender bias, aimed at raising awareness and fostering empathy.

The campaign aims to engage young adults, professionals, and individuals in leadership roles to influence future generations, instigate change within the workforce, and prompt self-reflection on diversity and inclusion practices.