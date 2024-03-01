Lagos government commends filmmaker Lala for entrepreneurial investment

Renowned filmmaker and producer Muideen Oladapo, famously known as Lala, has received commendation from the Lagos State government for his significant contribution to entrepreneurship and youth employment within the state. The acknowledgment came during the grand unveiling of De Lala’s Bakery in Bariga, Lagos, on Sunday, as stated by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile.

Akosile expressed the government’s appreciation for Lala’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and empowering youth. He remarked, “Lala is my very good friend. I am pleased to let you know that a stage play involving both of us is coming out soon. I am part of the bakery project because he informs me about the development. I am happy that it is a success today. Importantly, this is a welcomed development for the workforce state as it will create more employment.”

The unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of colleagues, stakeholders in the movie industry, and dignitaries from various spheres, including Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti; Tunji Sotimirin; Jaiye Kuti; Toyosi Adesanya; and many others. Comic actor Olatayo Amokade, popularly known as Ijebu, added flair to the occasion as the master of ceremonies.

Lala expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the bakery’s unveiling. He highlighted his long-standing involvement in the bakery business, dating back to 1995. “I am not strange in the bakery business. I have been a baker before I ventured into the movie industry. I have been running a bakery in Surulere for years,” Lala said. He reminisced about sharing bread with colleagues like Kamilu Kompo, Lukmam Raji, Okele, and others after shooting films on location.

The event, which transitioned into a carnival atmosphere, featured performances by popular Afro-pop act Klever Jay and served as a platform to celebrate the life and legacy of the late actor, Murphy Afolabi, a close friend of Lala.

Lala reiterated his commitment to contributing to job creation in Lagos and addressing food scarcity challenges in the country. “The new launch is just a way to expand my frontiers and ease the tension of food scarcity in the country,” he affirmed.

The collaboration between Lala and the Lagos State government underscores the significance of private-public partnerships in driving economic growth and fostering entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s commercial capital.