Wizkid to headline concert at Madison Square Garden

It all started with a post from the Twitter page and Afrobeats singer Wizkid is set to perform live at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. He’ll become the second Nigerian music star to headline the stadium after Afrobeats artist Burna Boy performed at his sold-out event in April.

In June, the iconic sports arena asked fans who they want to see perform next at the garden and the response of an Afrobeats fan replied the name ‘Wizkid.

After Harry Styles’ historic 15 consecutive nights at the garden, the social media handlers posted a screenshot of the June 12 post and the anticipation for a second Afrobeats star live in the garden was born.

The concert is set to hold on the 16th of November 2022 with ticket sales to commence this Friday by 12pm.