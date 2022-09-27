Wizkid set to make history as he performs live on Apple Music

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid will be the first African artist to perform live on Apple Music from his upcoming performance at Roundhouse in London in anticipation of his fifth studio album.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans. Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album More Love, Less Ego and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world,” said Wizkid.

More Love Less Ego (MLLE), Wizkid’s fifth studio album, is the follow-up to his previous albums ‘Made In Lagos’, ‘Ayo’, ‘Sounds From The Other Side’, and ‘Superstar’.

It follows the release of his song ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, as well as the massive success of the remix featuring Justin Bieber that won Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Awards.

Read also: Josplay to launch first ever music database for African music

He is also the first African solo artist to break the Global Daily top 10 with ‘Essence’ featuring Tems reaching Number nine on the Global Daily Top 100 in the summer of 2020.

The 2020 album ‘Made in Lagos’ has served as a breakthrough release for Wizkid, with the album ranked within the Top 10 albums streamed in the first week of release across 8 countries in Africa (Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Sierra Leone, and Rwanda), and helped spur his growth in countries outside of Africa.

Wizkid has reached the Daily Top 100 in 112 countries worldwide and his songs have appeared on major Apple Music editorial playlists.

Wizkid scored his first US number one on Shazam as a lead artist last year with “Essence” spending two consecutive weeks at the top of the chart. His feature on “One Dance” by Drake, ranks as one of the most-Shazamed songs of all time with over 17 million Shazams.