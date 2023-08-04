Why you need to invest in professional counseling now

Somehow, some people struggle to work on themselves because they assume it means they have a mental problem. We are gradually warming up to the idea of investing in ourselves, but we need more work.

A lot of people are experiencing trauma in their relationship and the baggage is making the relationship or marriage get more toxic. Inability to challenge these weak areas of your life can lead to a depressing state.

If you are struggling with unhealed trauma, inability to manage or sustain relationships, childhood trauma, sabotaging good relationships, walking out of good friendships and so much, it is a great sign that you need to improve yourself and get into professional help.

5 truths that I’ve discovered in my interactions with couples and individuals during coaching and counseling sessions are:

• The answers you provide in your assessment reveal the kinds of beliefs that shape your perspectives. Often, we remain unaware of the impact of these belief systems in our lives.

• The way you speak during the counselling session reveals your mindset. Your words are a reflection of your thought patterns; they have a way of betraying you at some point. While some may attempt to twist stories to favour themselves, it’s necessary to exercise discernment during sessions.

• The patterns and actions you exhibit in your marriage also reveal your mindset and conditioning. Until you’re willing to question your actions and personal growth, change cannot occur.

Having highlighted these observations, it’s vital to note that seeking help remains a sure-fire way to achieve a shift because if you do not seek help, you won’t become self-aware of the areas you need to work on.

Head knowledge is destructive when left unexamined. What you think is the right approach for your marriage may be ruining your chances of connecting in your home.

This is why I strongly recommend seeking professional counseling before you give up on your marriage. Also, be willing to approach this process with an open mind, ready to learn, adjust, and understand. Nobody is perfect but truth can set you free.

So, if you are currently having challenges in your relationships, marriage, life, spirituality and more, then embrace the help you need now. Check your mindset and values because it reveals so much more about you.

If you would like to begin a process of process development and counseling, then start by sending an email to

hello@nikefolagbade.com