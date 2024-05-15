Why autopsy on Mohbad’s corpse could not determine cause of death — Pathologist

Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has said the autopsy conducted on the body of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, could not establish the cause of the artiste’s death.

Mohbad died on the September 12, 2023 under mysterious circumstances. Before his death, he was signed under Naira Marley’s record label.

Shittu stated this on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen at the coroner’s inquest held in Lagos State.

Read also: Human rights activist calls for travel restrictions on Mohbad’s wife, child

He noted that the pathologist in charge of the autopsy informed the coroner that Mohbad’s body had decomposed by the time the test was conducted, adding that Mohbad could have given up the ghost due to some drugs given to him before he died.

Shittu said, “According to him (pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

“So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear. No particular reason.”

“He (pathologist) went further to say that he does not know whether it is those drugs that led to the death,” Shittu said.