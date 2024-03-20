Human rights activist calls for travel restrictions on Mohbad’s wife, child

Human rights activist Akinola Adelabu-Soul has requested travel restrictions be placed on Omowunmi, the wife of deceased Afrobeats artist Mohbad, and their young son, Liam.

The request, detailed in a letter titled “Urgent Request to Monitor and Prevent Departure of Mohbad’s Wife and Child” and sent to PUNCH Metro, comes amidst ongoing investigations into Mohbad’s sudden passing.

Adelabu-Soul reportedly addressed the letter to 13 consulates in Nigeria. Citing the shock of fans and fellow musicians, he expressed concerns about “lingering questions surrounding the incident.”

Mohbad’s death has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian music industry. While the cause of death remains under investigation, Adelabu-Soul’s request for travel restrictions on Mohbad’s family adds a new layer of complexity to the situation.

The document requesting travel restrictions lists the consulates of the United States, Brazil, France, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Cyprus, Greenland, Canada, South Korea, and China.

Adelabu-Soul pointed out Omowunmi’s close relationship to Mohbad and the ongoing sensitivity surrounding his death. He subsequently requested the embassies to monitor their movements and prevent their departure from Nigeria until the investigation concludes.

The letter also included the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Lagos State Police Command headquarters. Adelabu-Soul urged the NIS to monitor Omowunmi’s travel activity and take preventative measures to restrict her departure. He requested the police be informed and cooperate in ensuring she remains in the country.

Contacted for comment, Omowunmi’s lawyer, Taiwo Olawanle, contested Adelabu-Soul’s authority to make such a request. He emphasized his client has no plans to leave Nigeria.

“His position doesn’t grant him the right to do that. If he wants to make an application, there are appropriate channels,” Olawanle stated. “We don’t know him or his motives in this matter. The police investigation is ongoing, and the case is before a court. The relevant authorities are handling it. Wunmi has no intention of traveling. She’s here to bury her husband and find the truth behind his death.”

Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

Being a former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022.

The state Police Command had on September 18, 2023, inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death.

His death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, amongst others.

The body of Mohbad was on September 21, 2023, exhumed for autopsy to unravel the cause of his death.