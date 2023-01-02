When hard work pays: The Prof. Albert Oikelome story

Music Lecturer, Albert Oikelome, who was announced as a full professor of Musicology and Performance Studies at the Department of Creative Arts (Music) University of Lagos Nigeria, has said that his academic achievement was not “attained by sudden flight.”

Oikelome was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth. But by a dint of hard work, he has climbed to the pinnacle of his career.

His appointment as a professor has been backdated to October, 2020.

Oikelome’s achievement in this regard is true to the quote by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, that “The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.”

When Longfellow made the statement, he was talking about industry, diligence, commitment as against laziness and indolent attitude that always lead to poverty and regret in life.

From infancy, Albert Oikelome, was given to singing good music. He grew up as a “Church boy” as he sang and honed his musical talent. For many years, he led large church choirs and orchestras, and made an excellent mark.

His expertise in music is a combination of nature and nurture. For him, music is innate. From infancy, if he opened his mouth, it was music; if he raised his hand, it was music. In fact, everything about him is music.

So, when it was time for him to choose a career path, there was no beating about the bush.

It was no surprise to those who know him that he took to music.

Oikelome, up till this moment, enthrals his audience whenever he sings or conducts a choir song.

But, it goes beyond talent. He has done a lot of academic work to become what he is today. That is where nurture played its role. There are many talented singers out there who have remained undiscovered and ungarlanded because they have not gone beyond the rudiments. Oikelome recognised this early enough and decided to pursue the dream.

Back in those days when Yours Sincerely shared a room with him, (Room) 112 B2 Alvan Ikoku Hall of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Oikelome was envisioning his future as a Music Professor.

Luck is defined by some people as “when opportunity meets readiness.” Oikelome is a Professor today because he prepared for it; he made himself ready, and like Longfellow said, he toiled “upward in the night.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, a Roman politician, lawyer, orator, and philosopher, said: “In all matters, before beginning, a diligent preparation should be made.”

Preparation provides one with a roadmap, strategies, and the mental, spiritual, physical and emotional support to win.

Orrin Woodward, founder and chairman of Board of LIFE, said: “Most people fail in life because they were not prepared for the opportunities when they appeared.”

Oikelome dreamed of a day he would be proclaimed a professor. He did not just fold his arms and waited. He armed himself with knowledge and the relevant skills to work smart and effective; so, the elevation was the icing on the cake.

Speaking with BusinessDay Sunday, he talked about his efforts toward the recognition; his determination not to rest on his oars; the need for government to show more interest in the nation’s educational sector, and he decried the brain drain in the sector.

When asked how it feels to be a professor in his chosen field, he said: I feel very happy and fulfilled. Not many people in this field get to the position before returement. I thank God for the privilege I have to have attained the position at this moment I’m my life.”

On what could have earned him the recognition, Oikelome said: “I have contributed to the development of music in a modest way I guess. Over the years, I have mentored budding talents in the field scattered across the globe. Some are in the education, entertainment and church industries. I have also contributed to music scholarship in both local and international spheres.”

Unlike those who became complacent after attaining their dream, he disclosed what the new feather would do for him in his career.

He said: This is just the beginning of better things to come. I do not intend to rest on my oars. The conferment of this position on me requires a lot of responsibilities which I believe, in the coming years will be carried out, God willing. I intend to continue to mentor the coming generation of musicians and musicologists, both in the classroom and the field. I also intend to continue to broaden my research in the area of African music with specific reference to African contemporary Music and it’s position in the stream of world music.”

Although he is not planning to jump on the “Japa” train, he however, deplored the poor working environment that has pushed many professionals to flee the country

According to him, “Nigeria has lost, and is still losing the best of hands in all fields. I want to use this opportunity to implore the government to look into the working conditions of the lecturers in our institution of learning. We cannot continue to have the brain drain we are currently experiencing due to poor infrastructure and poor pay in our institutions of higher learning.

“If you look at the entire education sector, it’s deplorable, to say the least. Government should declare a state of emergency on the educational sector, from the primary to tertiary institutions. Things must not continue the way they are right now.”

Oikelome’s academic trajectory

Oikelome has been described as a musicologist and music icon of repute. His area of expertise is on the conceptualisation of emerging popular music genres in Africa. He is also involved in the ethnographic and musicological inquisition into the functions of these genres and their unique position in the stream of world music.

He is a Professor and lecturer with the University of Lagos, where he lectures at both undergraduate and Postgraduate levels in the Music Unit of the Department of Creative Arts.

In addition to lecturing, Prof. Oikelome supervises B.A., M.A, and Ph.D thesis.

His career began in 1993, when he joined the renowned CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos, as a Senior Music tutor. He held this role until January 1995 when he moved to Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), where he lectured in music for over seven years.

His stint in AOCOED ended in October 2002, when he joined the University of Lagos, Department of Creative Arts as a University lecturer. He has risen to the rank of a full Professor and continues to lecture and contribute to the creatives arts sector of both the University and Lagos community for almost 20years.

He is a Google scholar in Ethnomusicology, African studies and Nigerian pop music culture. He has over 50 publications in peer reviewed national/international scholarly journals .

His passion for music is also demonstrated from his work with Unilag Mass Choir (the official Choir of the University of Lagos), where he acts as compere and director of music for their concert. This concert is held annually and features performances from contemporary selections of pop music as well as African art songs from notable composers across Africa. He is also the creator of ‘Africa Sings’, a popular music festival that holds every year where young people celebrate the beauty of African Music in art form.

He had his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from the University of Nigeria. Nsukka. He also obtained his Master’s and PhD degrees in African Musicology from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.