Weekend with artists as Windsor debuts today

The Lagos art market is set for a boost and an exciting weekend as Windsor, a new entrant in art gallery offering, opens to the public today.

The new gallery is a contemporary art outfit, which aims to provide fresh insights into the West African art market.

The gallery, which is located on Goriola Street in Victoria Island Lagos, is the second of the Windsor brand in Nigeria, after its flagship gallery in Abuja and two others in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where it started in 2022.

However, the gallery is marking its Lagos debut with an exhibition titled ‘State of Africa’. The joint exhibition by seven artists selected from across Africa will feature 22 works across genres such as photography, sculpture, marble, painting, and mixed media among other media of artistic expression.

Read also: Chika Idu excites with ‘Into The Deep’ at O’Da Art Gallery

The artists include; Brice Esso (Ivory Coast), Musa Ganiyy (Nigeria), Pascal Koran (Ivory Coast), Aida Muluneh (Ethiopia), Kristine Tsala (Cameron), Mederic Terry (Ivory Coast) and Didier Viode (Ivory Coast).

Speaking on the title, Richard Vedelego, CEO and founder, Windsor Gallery, noted that the title was taken from ‘The State of Africa: History of the Continent since Independence’ written by Martin Meredith in 2005, which sought to cover many challenges that Africa has faced during its transition from colonial rule to independence, the wars, revolutions, dictatorships, famine and the general plunder that followed.

Read also: MMA2 art gallery: Where travel meets arts, culture

He noted further that the gallery is a realisation of his vision to create a platform that will propel the African contemporary art scene to greater heights.

The inaugural exhibition commenced with a private viewing on September 15, 2023. It officially opens on September 16 and runs until October 21, 2023, at the new gallery in Goriola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.