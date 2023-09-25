Webisco to hold one-day dialogue on way forward for Nigerian tourism

A one day tourism dialogue under the theme: ‘Nigerian Tourism: Past, Present, and Future’ has been scheduled for October 26, 2023 in Lagos. The event will be chaired by Samuel Alabi, chairman, Board of Trustees, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

The one day programme involving the public and private sector industry practitioners will discuss and chat about the way forward for the tourism industry in Nigeria in the light of the newly created tourism ministry.

It is organised by Margaret Bolanle Fabiyi, president, Webisco Women in Agro-tourism, Environ Dome Houses and Farms. According to her, the current effort by President Bola Tinubu in creating a stand-alone tourism ministry was a step in the right direction. She said that the only way to create a clear path towards development and growth of the industry was for the industry practitioners to come, discuss and take a holistic look at the sector.

“For many decades we have been part of the efforts and struggle to grow the industry. We are happy that the industry has its ministry. However, we need to take a holistic look at the sector from the past till present. It is important we understand the area we, as practitioners and industry players, had got it wrong, the ones we did well, and the best way to grow the industry in the present age.

“Tourism has undergone so many changes and transformations in the last ten years, especially post COVID-19. There are changes in destination marketing and development. These are some of the issues we intend to discuss and come out with positive ideas to move the industry forward,” Fabiyi said.

The dialogue, according to her, would be an opportunity to reintroduce her organisation’s pet project, the Black History Month (BHM). “We plan to hold it in February 2024. We have started plans for the BHM,” she concluded.